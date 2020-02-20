Darrell Lee Brunet
July 19, 1940 - February 16, 2020
Darrell Lee Brunet passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born to Leon and Myrtle Brunet in Loveland, Colorado on July 19, 1940. Darrell, an Army Veteran, met the love of his life, Julie Adams, and they married in 1964. He had four sisters and one brother, Vicki, Thelma, Juanita, Darlene, and Sonny.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Steve (Lori) Brunet, Jeffrey Brunet, Donna (Greg) Brunet, and Greg (Marlene) Brunet; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Darrell spent many years as a milkman for Sinton's Dairy on the front range until he moved to Grand Junction in 1990, where he retired from Skywest airlines in 2012. He loved the outdoors and all wildlife and travel. Every time he traveled it became a part of him, for now another destination awaits Darrell with much more to discover.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020