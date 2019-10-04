Dave E. Rambo

Obituary
Dave E. Rambo

April 9, 1953 - October 1, 2019

Dave Rambo lost his battle against cancer on October 1, 2019.

He was born on April 9, 1953, and now joins his Lord and Savior; parents, David and Barbara; wife, Nancy; daughter, Renita, and son, Joseph.

He is survived by son, Caleb; sisters, Sandra, Julie and Dianna, and grandchildren, Bradley, Hazel, Madeline, and twin girls, Anabelle and Lenora.

Davey was a man of many talents. His passions were his faith in the Lord, helping others in need, family and friends, the outdoors and food of all types.

He will be missed by many, may he rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Clifton Christian Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
