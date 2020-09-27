Daven Johnson KyleAugust 12, 1933 - September 23, 2020On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while surrounded by family, Daven Johnson Kyle peacefully passed away due to natural causes to be with her Lord and Savior. She was 87.Daven was born to Charles and Effie Johnson on August 12, 1933, in Lampe, Missouri. She spent her childhood in the Ozarks where she, along with her brothers and sisters, frolicked about tending to their families various farm animals and seeing what kind of adventures they could muster up. She didn't hesitate in sharing any of those memories, tales or adventures with anyone who would lend an ear.On November 23, 1949 she married Donovan Willis Kyle. They were married 55 years. He preceded her in death. They had a variety of occupations, most notably of which was owning a combined automotive repair shop and Land Rover dealership while residing in Colorado Springs, CO. At times, Daven would also take on jobs selling insurance. In the mid 1970's they moved to Grand Junction where they continued their auto repair service, and eventually, a variety of other jobs. They were members of the First Assembly of God and later, after Don's passing, Daven became a member of Cross Point Assembly of God.Daven was an avid reader of the bible and could quote scriptures with the best of them. She also enjoyed westerns, both reading and watching movies/T.V. shows about them. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing just about anything asked of her and, with a keen eye for detail, painted picture of wildlife, farm animals, barns, rustic train cars, etc. She enjoyed camping trips with her kids and grandkids, particularly to Lake Powell. She was an excellent cook. She was well known for fixing great meals for family, friends and just about any church event she and Don could attend.She is survived by her children, Monty (LaTroy) Kyle, Diana (Bob) Russell, Terry (Colleen) Kyle; five grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids.A Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m., at Cross Point Assembly of God, 2697 U.S. 50, Grand Junction, CO.