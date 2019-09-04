David Alan Stearns
January 12, 1969 - August 29, 2019
David Allen Stearns, 50, of Richmond, IN, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was a master builder and had built many homes throughout Colorado where he lived much of his life after the military.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Scott) Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son, Michael Stearns of Westminster, Colorado; grandsons, Sebastian and August Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sister, Kathy (Fred) Nau of Littleton, Colorado.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, IN with Rev. Steve Disbro officiating. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery in Lewisville, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. A memory or condolences may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Memorial contributions to the Denver Ronald McDonald House, 1300 East 21st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019