Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Allen Russell



January 16, 1998 - October 18, 2019



David Allen Russell, age 21, passed away October 18, 2019, in a tragic accident.



Born January 16, 1998, David was the only child of Ken and Trisha Russell of Grand Junction, CO, and was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. David graduated from Grand Junction High School in 2016, attended CMU, and was an employee of Orchard Mesa Lanes since the age of 16.



Bowling was David's passion. He was an active member of Mesa County USBC, bowled on the Orchard Mesa Youth Bowling League from ages 4 - 18 and on the Palisade High School Bowling Club Team from 2012-2016. He bowled his first 200 game at the age of ten; first 300 game in 2013. He continued to excel and on June 30, 2017, he bowled his first 815 series (258-300-257) and in February 2019 bowled an 805 series (206-299-300). He was the recipient of USBC scholarship funds for his bowling accomplishments.



He was a happy, caring young man and could always make everyone smile. He enjoyed video games, bowling and spending time with friends and family.



David is survived by both parents and brother, Jayden Miller, "from another mother," and extended family.



Memorial services October 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Colorado Mesa University, Meyer Ballroom at University Center. Graveside service will follow, Orchard Mesa Cemetery, reception immediately afterwards at Orchard Mesa Lanes.



Brown's Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.



David Allen RussellJanuary 16, 1998 - October 18, 2019David Allen Russell, age 21, passed away October 18, 2019, in a tragic accident.Born January 16, 1998, David was the only child of Ken and Trisha Russell of Grand Junction, CO, and was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. David graduated from Grand Junction High School in 2016, attended CMU, and was an employee of Orchard Mesa Lanes since the age of 16.Bowling was David's passion. He was an active member of Mesa County USBC, bowled on the Orchard Mesa Youth Bowling League from ages 4 - 18 and on the Palisade High School Bowling Club Team from 2012-2016. He bowled his first 200 game at the age of ten; first 300 game in 2013. He continued to excel and on June 30, 2017, he bowled his first 815 series (258-300-257) and in February 2019 bowled an 805 series (206-299-300). He was the recipient of USBC scholarship funds for his bowling accomplishments.He was a happy, caring young man and could always make everyone smile. He enjoyed video games, bowling and spending time with friends and family.David is survived by both parents and brother, Jayden Miller, "from another mother," and extended family.Memorial services October 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Colorado Mesa University, Meyer Ballroom at University Center. Graveside service will follow, Orchard Mesa Cemetery, reception immediately afterwards at Orchard Mesa Lanes.Brown's Funeral Service in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close