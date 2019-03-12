Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David D'Amico. View Sign

David B. D'Amico

December 26, 1955 - February 25, 2019

Long-time Clifton resident David D'Amico died in Morrison, Colorado last month after a long illness. He was 63.

David loved animals and the mountains where he and his friends would spend time camping and fishing. An avid reader of science fiction and history, he was a Civil War buff who also loved playing darts in and around town with his buddies. His dry sense of humor and wit would often catch family and friends off guard and make them smile.

After attending Evangel College in Missouri, David married and moved to Colorado where he began a long culinary career that took him to several establishments in and around Grand Junction. After retiring as a chef, he engaged his creativity further by designing works for craft fairs and also became certified to repair computers.

Born in California, Pennsylvania, David was the son of the late Barbara and Ben D'Amico of Long Island, NY, where he grew up.

David is survived by his sisters, Sharon D'Amico of Kirkland, Washington, and Esther D'Amico of Washington, DC; brother, Dr. Stephen D'Amico of Franklin, Tennessee; as well as two nieces; three nephews, and four great nephews.

A celebration of David's life will be held this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society at

David B. D'AmicoDecember 26, 1955 - February 25, 2019Long-time Clifton resident David D'Amico died in Morrison, Colorado last month after a long illness. He was 63.David loved animals and the mountains where he and his friends would spend time camping and fishing. An avid reader of science fiction and history, he was a Civil War buff who also loved playing darts in and around town with his buddies. His dry sense of humor and wit would often catch family and friends off guard and make them smile.After attending Evangel College in Missouri, David married and moved to Colorado where he began a long culinary career that took him to several establishments in and around Grand Junction. After retiring as a chef, he engaged his creativity further by designing works for craft fairs and also became certified to repair computers.Born in California, Pennsylvania, David was the son of the late Barbara and Ben D'Amico of Long Island, NY, where he grew up.David is survived by his sisters, Sharon D'Amico of Kirkland, Washington, and Esther D'Amico of Washington, DC; brother, Dr. Stephen D'Amico of Franklin, Tennessee; as well as two nieces; three nephews, and four great nephews.A celebration of David's life will be held this spring.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org/donate Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close