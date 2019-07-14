Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dave was born to John and Daisy Brown in Palm Springs, California, where his father was a horse trainer. During the Depression, Dave, his mother and sister moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado to live with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wirth. Dave graduated from Garfield County High School (now Glenwood Springs H.S.) in 1952. He lettered in Track and Swimming, and a Football Scholarship enabled him to attend Colorado College. He graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He also achieved the rank of and commission of 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Infantry for completing four years of ROTC. Dave served with pride in the Army and National Guard for a number of years on active and Reserve duty. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Dave was employed by Conoco for 30 years, retiring as Marketing Manager. He also worked with Coldwell Banker as a Realtor for several years. He enjoyed getting outdoors for hiking, fishing, tennis and golf. He loved travelling and seeing where history was made. He was passionate about learning something each and every day. He had steadfast faith that led him through good times and bad. Dave married Charlotte Six in 1959. They had 2 daughters, Leslie and Allison (1965-1966). In 1996 Charlotte preceded Dave in death. He married Carolyn Frank in 2001. Dave is survived by his daughter Leslie, sister Sylvia, brother Michael, his wife Carolyn, her daughters Nancy (Marc) and Diana (Eric) and grandchildren Chase, Maya, Charlotte and Emma. Dave has an extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws throughout the country. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Dave Brown will be held at Monument Presbyterian Church, 2020-1/2 S Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his name, made to the .



