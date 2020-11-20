1/1
David Eugene Ross
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Eugene Ross

July 30, 1930 - November 13, 2020

Rev. David Eugene Ross, 90, passed away November 13, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was born July 30, 1930, to Clarence E. and Edith Ross, in Montrose, Colorado. He was raised on a ranch at the foot of Mt. Wilson, 13 miles west of Telluride. He loved riding and breaking horses, but his passion was sharing Jesus with everyone he came in contact with.

He served in the US Army Air Force in WWII, worked in the Uranium mines and received his B.A. from Bethany Bible College, Santa Cruz, California.

A minister with the Assemblies of God for 58 years, he pastored churches in Boulder Creek/Felton, California; Grand Junction, Colorado; Fallon, Nevada; Moab, Utah; Nikiski, Alaska; Biggs, California; Rifle, Colorado; Meeker, Colorado; was Presbyter in Alaska, Utah, Nevada, and California.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elmer Ross, Charles Ross, and Douglas Ross; sisters, Alta Champlin, Lavonia Inglehart, and Mary Ellen Topliss, and first wife, Iva Gene Ross.

He is survived by wife, Vivian Ross; brother, Art (Mary Beth) Ross; children, Cathy (Paul) Strasdin, David A. (Earlita) Ross, Jerry (Janice) Ross, Michael (Debby) Ross, Robin Ellis, Linda (Bob) Bridges, Sharon (Rick) Cordon, and Dennis Peters; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family members, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Victory Life Church Missions, https://victorylifepeople.church/giving/.

The family wishes to thank Professional Case Management and HopeWest Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care David received during the last days and months of his life.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral at 10:30 a.m., at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado, 81521. Private interment will be at a later time. Military honors will be provided at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado at a later date, due to COVID restrictions.

Brown's Funeral Service provides a full obituary and opportunity to share memories and comments with David's family at https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/David-Ross.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved