David Eugene Ross
July 30, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Rev. David Eugene Ross, 90, passed away November 13, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.
He was born July 30, 1930, to Clarence E. and Edith Ross, in Montrose, Colorado. He was raised on a ranch at the foot of Mt. Wilson, 13 miles west of Telluride. He loved riding and breaking horses, but his passion was sharing Jesus with everyone he came in contact with.
He served in the US Army Air Force in WWII, worked in the Uranium mines and received his B.A. from Bethany Bible College, Santa Cruz, California.
A minister with the Assemblies of God for 58 years, he pastored churches in Boulder Creek/Felton, California; Grand Junction, Colorado; Fallon, Nevada; Moab, Utah; Nikiski, Alaska; Biggs, California; Rifle, Colorado; Meeker, Colorado; was Presbyter in Alaska, Utah, Nevada, and California.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elmer Ross, Charles Ross, and Douglas Ross; sisters, Alta Champlin, Lavonia Inglehart, and Mary Ellen Topliss, and first wife, Iva Gene Ross.
He is survived by wife, Vivian Ross; brother, Art (Mary Beth) Ross; children, Cathy (Paul) Strasdin, David A. (Earlita) Ross, Jerry (Janice) Ross, Michael (Debby) Ross, Robin Ellis, Linda (Bob) Bridges, Sharon (Rick) Cordon, and Dennis Peters; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family members, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Victory Life Church Missions, https://victorylifepeople.church/giving/
.
The family wishes to thank Professional Case Management and HopeWest Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care David received during the last days and months of his life.
Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral at 10:30 a.m., at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado, 81521. Private interment will be at a later time. Military honors will be provided at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado at a later date, due to COVID restrictions.
Brown's Funeral Service provides a full obituary and opportunity to share memories and comments with David's family at https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/David-Ross
.