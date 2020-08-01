1/1
David Gray
1969 - 2020
David Arnold Gray was born August 19, 1969 in Carson, California. He moved to Wyoming as a young child where he grew up loving fishing, camping, and hunting. He was the first of his immediate family to earn a high school diploma, graduating from Mountain View High School in 1987. He was an all around high school athlete, participating in basketball, football, track and cheerleading, but his favorite was always baseball.

He and Tammy met in Rock Springs, Wyoming at Emmanuel Baptist Church in 1994, where he followed the Lord in believers' baptism. They married in 2001 and moved to Grand Junction, CO. At that time, he began working for himself being the proud owner and operator of Spa Man Hot Tub Service and Repair, creating a name for him in the business and had many repeat customers.

He is preceded in death by his older sister, Debra Skillin. David is survived by his parents, Carl and Gloria Gray; Tammy Gray, and his children, Emmaley, Nicholas and Brandon Gray; siblings, Carl Gray Jr., Tresha Cassidy, Kathy Gray, and Ronda Shaw as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services 10:00 a.m., August 3, at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

