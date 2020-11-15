David Gray DaviesNovember 28, 1956 - November 10, 2020David Gray Davies, 63, of Grand Junction, passed away on November 10, 2020, in his home.David was born on November 28, 1956, in Colorado Springs, to Stan and Willo Mae Davies. He graduated from Central High School in 1975. His occupations included peach farming in Orchard Mesa, and working as a carpet installer.David was a member of the Central Orchard Mesa Community Church for most of his life. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening.David is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Roberta Lynn Mc Donald of Clifton; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Kelsey) Reddin of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Kenzie Clark and Tyson Clark; sister, Cathy (Jim Brush) of Glade Park; nieces, Heather (Charles) Carson, and C. Logan Allen; great-nephew, Grant Landman, and cousins, Tom Griffin and Gray (Karen) Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Willo Mae Davies; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.No services are planned at this time.