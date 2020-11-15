1/1
David Gray Davies
1956 - 2020
David Gray Davies

November 28, 1956 - November 10, 2020

David Gray Davies, 63, of Grand Junction, passed away on November 10, 2020, in his home.

David was born on November 28, 1956, in Colorado Springs, to Stan and Willo Mae Davies. He graduated from Central High School in 1975. His occupations included peach farming in Orchard Mesa, and working as a carpet installer.

David was a member of the Central Orchard Mesa Community Church for most of his life. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening.

David is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Roberta Lynn Mc Donald of Clifton; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Kelsey) Reddin of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Kenzie Clark and Tyson Clark; sister, Cathy (Jim Brush) of Glade Park; nieces, Heather (Charles) Carson, and C. Logan Allen; great-nephew, Grant Landman, and cousins, Tom Griffin and Gray (Karen) Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Willo Mae Davies; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

No services are planned at this time.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
