Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Humphries. View Sign Service Information BIXBY FUNERAL SERVICE, INC 13307 S MEMORIAL DR Bixby , OK 74008 (918)-369-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

David Allen Humphries

August 31, 1940 - April 19, 2019

Born August 31, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, David Allen Humphries was the first of two sons born to Harold and Stella (Searle) Humphries. Raised and educated in Michigan, it would be following high school that David would meet the love of his life, Judy Heuer, while attending college in Denver, Colorado. The two met through a mutual friend and in four short months, were married. The couple said, "I do" on July 9, 1960, in a Denver, CO wedding ceremony.

David would soon make another commitment. This time, to the United States military where he would proudly serve his country for three years. Throughout this time, he was stationed in Washington State and Alaska. Upon his honorable discharge, David and Judy would return to Colorado and soon begin a family when they first welcomed daughter, Jennifer and later another baby girl, Kathy.

With a family to support, David decided to return to college where he earned his Bachelor's in Business. Once completed, he would pursue a career in the banking industry. He was Vice President of Mesa Federal Savings in Grand Junction, Colorado. Later he would become the President of Delta Federal Savings and Loan in Delta, Colorado. David would retire from his career at the age of 58 and, at that time, he and Judy made a decision to sell their home as they spent the next several years traveling in their "mobile condominium".

Through the years, David enjoyed fishing, building and playing on computers, woodworking and gardening. He was a history buff and enjoyed listening to jazz music. However, there was nothing that brought David more joy than his faith and family.

A man described as gentle, sweet, loving, generous, funny and easy going, David was truly one-of-a-kind! Even through his illness and the difficulties he faced over the past couple of years, David remained joy-filled and kept his sense of humor.

This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend will certainly be missed by those he leaves to carry on his legacy. Those family members who survive include his loving wife, Judy Humphries of Bixby, OK; daughters, Jennifer Nordhausen (Craig) of Palisade, CO, and Kathy Fronczak (John) of Bixby, OK; grandchildren, Tyler Nordhausen (Kristin); Gage Fronczak (Vanessa); Alex Nordhausen; Payton Fronczak; Macie Nordhausen; Brock Fronczak, and Chloe Nordhausen. He is also survived by a great-grandson, Milo Nordhausen, and his brother, Bruce Humphries (Linda) of Denver, Colorado.

David passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tulsa, OK. He was 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Stella Humphries.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Bixby Funeral Service.

David Allen HumphriesAugust 31, 1940 - April 19, 2019Born August 31, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, David Allen Humphries was the first of two sons born to Harold and Stella (Searle) Humphries. Raised and educated in Michigan, it would be following high school that David would meet the love of his life, Judy Heuer, while attending college in Denver, Colorado. The two met through a mutual friend and in four short months, were married. The couple said, "I do" on July 9, 1960, in a Denver, CO wedding ceremony.David would soon make another commitment. This time, to the United States military where he would proudly serve his country for three years. Throughout this time, he was stationed in Washington State and Alaska. Upon his honorable discharge, David and Judy would return to Colorado and soon begin a family when they first welcomed daughter, Jennifer and later another baby girl, Kathy.With a family to support, David decided to return to college where he earned his Bachelor's in Business. Once completed, he would pursue a career in the banking industry. He was Vice President of Mesa Federal Savings in Grand Junction, Colorado. Later he would become the President of Delta Federal Savings and Loan in Delta, Colorado. David would retire from his career at the age of 58 and, at that time, he and Judy made a decision to sell their home as they spent the next several years traveling in their "mobile condominium".Through the years, David enjoyed fishing, building and playing on computers, woodworking and gardening. He was a history buff and enjoyed listening to jazz music. However, there was nothing that brought David more joy than his faith and family.A man described as gentle, sweet, loving, generous, funny and easy going, David was truly one-of-a-kind! Even through his illness and the difficulties he faced over the past couple of years, David remained joy-filled and kept his sense of humor.This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend will certainly be missed by those he leaves to carry on his legacy. Those family members who survive include his loving wife, Judy Humphries of Bixby, OK; daughters, Jennifer Nordhausen (Craig) of Palisade, CO, and Kathy Fronczak (John) of Bixby, OK; grandchildren, Tyler Nordhausen (Kristin); Gage Fronczak (Vanessa); Alex Nordhausen; Payton Fronczak; Macie Nordhausen; Brock Fronczak, and Chloe Nordhausen. He is also survived by a great-grandson, Milo Nordhausen, and his brother, Bruce Humphries (Linda) of Denver, Colorado.David passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tulsa, OK. He was 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Stella Humphries.Final arrangements are under the direction of Bixby Funeral Service. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close