1/1
David Jose Martinez
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Jose Martinez

September 26, 1951 - November 8, 2020

David was born on September 26, 1951, in Jaroso, Colorado. He was raised in Amalia, New Mexico during his childhood and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he graduated from Grand Junction High School. David attended the University of Colorado, Boulder where he met Bea Ramos. He died on November 8, 2020, virtually surrounded by family because of COVID-19 restrictions.

He married Bea Ramos in 1984, and they had three children. He is survived by wife, Bea Martinez; daughter, Andrea Martinez and Ross Trujillo, David Carlos Martinez Jr., and James Martinez. David and Bea also welcomed grandchildren, Luis Trujillo and Felisia Trujillo. David has a brother, Ben Martinez and family; sister, Phyllis Galvan and family, and brother, Julian Martinez and family.

David battled serious medical issues throughout his life due to being a coal miner. Before working at the mine, he worked for the State of Colorado as a consultant for minority businesses. Despite tremendous medical setbacks he displayed great courage in facing life's challenges with a smile and witty sense of humor.

David liked fishing and hunting with his brothers, and he took great interest in his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. If anyone was asked to describe David in one word, it would have been strength. He always loved his wife and family dearly while keeping his lightness and humor present.

A limited rotated viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church from 3 - 6:30 p.m. A rosary will follow. The attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will take place after the burial at St. Joseph's parish hall.

We think about you always

We Talk about you still

You have never been forgotten

And you never will

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain

To walk and guide us through our lives

Until we meet again.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved