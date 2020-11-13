David Jose MartinezSeptember 26, 1951 - November 8, 2020David was born on September 26, 1951, in Jaroso, Colorado. He was raised in Amalia, New Mexico during his childhood and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he graduated from Grand Junction High School. David attended the University of Colorado, Boulder where he met Bea Ramos. He died on November 8, 2020, virtually surrounded by family because of COVID-19 restrictions.He married Bea Ramos in 1984, and they had three children. He is survived by wife, Bea Martinez; daughter, Andrea Martinez and Ross Trujillo, David Carlos Martinez Jr., and James Martinez. David and Bea also welcomed grandchildren, Luis Trujillo and Felisia Trujillo. David has a brother, Ben Martinez and family; sister, Phyllis Galvan and family, and brother, Julian Martinez and family.David battled serious medical issues throughout his life due to being a coal miner. Before working at the mine, he worked for the State of Colorado as a consultant for minority businesses. Despite tremendous medical setbacks he displayed great courage in facing life's challenges with a smile and witty sense of humor.David liked fishing and hunting with his brothers, and he took great interest in his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. If anyone was asked to describe David in one word, it would have been strength. He always loved his wife and family dearly while keeping his lightness and humor present.A limited rotated viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church from 3 - 6:30 p.m. A rosary will follow. The attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will take place after the burial at St. Joseph's parish hall.We think about you alwaysWe Talk about you stillYou have never been forgottenAnd you never willWe hold you close within our heartsAnd there you will remainTo walk and guide us through our livesUntil we meet again.