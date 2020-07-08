1/1
David Leslie Hunt
1949 - 2020
David "Dave" Hunt, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020.

Dave was born to Charles and Dixie Hunt and was raised with his two sisters, Cheryl and Rhonda, in Grand Junction. He attended Central High School before moving to Gunnison, CO, where he graduated from Western State College in 1973. After working in Denver, CO for a short while, Dave returned to Grand Junction and established a successful insurance adjusting business that he ran for nearly three decades before retiring. He spent the last year of his life in Centennial, CO, enjoying time with his three adored grandchildren.

He was a successful businessman, outdoorsman, motorcyclist, athlete, history enthusiast, loving family man, friend, and fixer of all things. He was driven, worked hard, played hard, and lived every moment to its fullest.

Dave is survived by his mother, Dixie; sisters, Cheryl Culver and Rhonda (Mark) Mumby; daughter, Amber (Kurt) Lindberg, and grandchildren, Ava, Lauren, and Jack Lindberg. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

A service is planned at Delta Cemetery, Friday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Denver Hospice, thedenverhospice.org.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
