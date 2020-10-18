1/1
David Michael Moore
1965 - 2020
David Michael Moore

December 20, 1965 - October 11, 2020

David was born to Wendell and Sally Moore in Anchorage, AK. He was active in Youth Hockey from 1969 - 1987. After graduating from Bartlett High School, he moved to Phoenix, AZ, attending United Technical Institute receiving a certificate in HVAC. He returned home to Alaska in 1989.

David married Heather, the love of his life, in 1991 in Anchorage. The same year, they moved to Grand Junction for a short time, but decided to reside in Phoenix.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wendell D. Moore; grandparents, James Cecil and Viola Moore, and aunt, Mary Syrja.

He frequently traveled between Phoenix and Grand Junction. He was a member of Monument Baptist Church, 486 23 Road, Grand Junction, where a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, North Ave., in Grand Junction at a later date.

For many years David has been a devoted son and caregiver for his parents. He earned many stars in his Heavenly crown.

Matthew 3.17 A voice from Heaven "This is my son whom I love, with him I am well pleased."

David was also a member of the Mesa County Genealogical Society. He had compiled an album of family history. He also had interest in cooking, landscaping, philosophy, and fishing.

David is survived by his wife of 29 years, Heather; mother, Sally Moore; brother, Bryan (Sarah) of Wasilla, AK; sister, Susan Sewell; nephew, Tyler Sewell of AK; niece, Amy (Pete); great-niece, McKinley Keegan; aunt, Ann Moore; uncle, Clifford Moore of Grand Junction, and many cousins, and friends.

Family request donations to Twin Peaks Bible Camp, PO Box 907, Grand Junction, CO 81502.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
