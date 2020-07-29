1/1
David Reece Johnson
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Reece Johnson

October 14, 2000 - July 22, 2020

David Reece Johnson, 19, of Fruita, Colorado, left this world and was set free on July 22, 2020.

Born October 14, 2000, he was the son of Blaine and Amber Johnson who loved him dearly.

Reece was a sweet and gentle soul whose smile would light up a room. He was passionate about enlightening himself through reading, meditation, and nature and also enlightening others through deep and meaningful conversations.

Reece is preceded in death by his granddad, Robert Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Blaine and Amber; sister, Riley; grandparents, Patricia Lulu and Papa Jim Harrison, Papa David Thatcher, and Melanie and Bill Whitney; aunts and uncles, Rebecca and Aaron Robison, Theresa and Dennis Parvinen, Tony Ortiz, and Sarah and Jeremy Hester; 19 cousins, and many more.

Donations may be made to NAMI Grand Junction, Colorado at www.ColoradoGives.org and/or The House at karis.ejoinme.org in Reece's name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved