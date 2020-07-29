David Reece Johnson
October 14, 2000 - July 22, 2020
David Reece Johnson, 19, of Fruita, Colorado, left this world and was set free on July 22, 2020.
Born October 14, 2000, he was the son of Blaine and Amber Johnson who loved him dearly.
Reece was a sweet and gentle soul whose smile would light up a room. He was passionate about enlightening himself through reading, meditation, and nature and also enlightening others through deep and meaningful conversations.
Reece is preceded in death by his granddad, Robert Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Blaine and Amber; sister, Riley; grandparents, Patricia Lulu and Papa Jim Harrison, Papa David Thatcher, and Melanie and Bill Whitney; aunts and uncles, Rebecca and Aaron Robison, Theresa and Dennis Parvinen, Tony Ortiz, and Sarah and Jeremy Hester; 19 cousins, and many more.
Donations may be made to NAMI Grand Junction, Colorado at www.ColoradoGives.org
and/or The House at karis.ejoinme.org
in Reece's name.