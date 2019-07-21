Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Roy Elliott. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

August 5, 1953 - July 14, 2019



On the night of July 14, 2019, David Roy Elliott passed peacefully, surrounded by family, due to complications from a long-term illness at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.



He was born in Bakersfield, California, to Jack and Jean Marie (Cline) Elliott in 1953 after being affected by the polio virus while in the womb. He was baptized Catholic within hours of birth. His parents took their baby boy home and surrounded him in love. The Elliott family eventually moved back to Colorado where Dave would spend his childhood growing up in Denver and then subsequently the town of Parker with his brothers, Mike and Dan.



Dave attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, CO where he made many lifelong friends. In his 20's he spent time living in Minnesota and Southern California, but would eventually return to Colorado where he married the love of his life, Deborah Jean (Dietrich) Elliott, in October of 1981. They gave birth to sons, Nathan Norbert in 1982, and Clayton Christopher in 1983, before moving to Grand Junction, CO in 1986. The birth of their daughter, Emily Jean, would soon follow in 1988.



Being a stay at home father, and eventually grandfather, are what Dave would tell you were his proudest accomplishments. He also had many noteworthy achievements in his life which included earning his Bachelor's Degree at Mesa State College in 2003, as well as his work with the Center for Independence, Special Olympics, and the Doris Denker Wheelchair Sports Foundation.



Dave had many passions including fishing with his children, classic cars, music, spending quality time with his friends and family, working with local charities, practicing his Catholic faith and supporting his wife whom he loved dearly. Although he had spent much of his life fighting with complications from Post Polio Syndrome, he never allowed that to define him. Dave's kind heart, loving nature, integrity, selflessness, character, humility, sharp wit, courage and compassion are many of the qualities that will be truly missed by those who love him.



Dave was preceded in death by his father, Jack Elliott, as well as his sister, Jackie Elliott. He is survived by his mother, Jean Marie Martin of Parker, CO; wife, Debbie Elliott of Grand Junction; sons, Nathan (Maggie) Elliott of Portland, OR, and Clayton Elliott of Grand Junction; daughter, Emily Elliott of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Iris Penelope Elliott and Ivy Jean Elliott of Portland, OR; brothers, Michael Elliott of Parker, CO, and Dan (Pam) Elliott of Sunnyvale, CA, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and close friends.



A funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd, on August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with an open house to follow at the Elliott family home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave's life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Easter Seals of Colorado, 393 S. Harlan St., Suite 250, Lakewood, 80226.



