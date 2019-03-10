Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Schleisman. View Sign

David Paul Schleisman

May 28, 1963 - February 9, 2019

David Paul Schleisman, age 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

David was born May 28, 1963 in Grand Junction, CO.

David was a native of Grand Junction, CO. He proudly served in the US Air Force, and was trained as an air craft mechanic. David then moved to Lake Charles where he worked and retired from Northrop Grumman. He was an avid gun collector, and loved hunting in Colorado.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Verleen Schleisman of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Kevin Lee Schleisman of Denver, CO, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for cremation. He will be returned to Grand Junction for burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the family plot at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

David Paul SchleismanMay 28, 1963 - February 9, 2019David Paul Schleisman, age 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.David was born May 28, 1963 in Grand Junction, CO.David was a native of Grand Junction, CO. He proudly served in the US Air Force, and was trained as an air craft mechanic. David then moved to Lake Charles where he worked and retired from Northrop Grumman. He was an avid gun collector, and loved hunting in Colorado.Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Verleen Schleisman of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Kevin Lee Schleisman of Denver, CO, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.David was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for cremation. He will be returned to Grand Junction for burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the family plot at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.JEHixson.com for the Schleisman family. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close