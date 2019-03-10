David Paul Schleisman
May 28, 1963 - February 9, 2019
David Paul Schleisman, age 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
David was born May 28, 1963 in Grand Junction, CO.
David was a native of Grand Junction, CO. He proudly served in the US Air Force, and was trained as an air craft mechanic. David then moved to Lake Charles where he worked and retired from Northrop Grumman. He was an avid gun collector, and loved hunting in Colorado.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Verleen Schleisman of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Kevin Lee Schleisman of Denver, CO, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for cremation. He will be returned to Grand Junction for burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the family plot at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.JEHixson.com for the Schleisman family.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019