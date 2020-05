Or Copy this URL to Share

David Shockley, 84, of Grand Junction, died May 6, 2020, at Mesa Manor. He was in the ramp service field. Survivors: June Shockley; children, David Shockley of TX; Paul Shockley of CO; Cherie Brewer of WI; grandchildren, Justin, Brooke, Sam, Seth, Cortney, and Hope, and 8 great-grandchildren. Graveside services 11:30 a.m., Monday, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



