David Wayne KlementsAugust 26, 1963 - July 13, 2020Dave was born to Jean and John Klements in Grand Junction on August 26, 1963, he was the youngest of five boys, Mike, Ron, Rick, Kevin. He would have celebrated his 57th birthday next month. He lived his entire life in Grand Junction.Dave married his best friend, adventure buddy, and fellow gardener, Terri, in 1993. Together they have one son, Kyle, who joined his new siblings, Jeff, Jamie, and Jeana (Terri's kids). They were all his kids.Dave worked for the last ten years at Humphrey RV in Grand Junction.Kyle was his best friend, camping, fishing buddy, and co-worker at Humphrey.He was a great and true friend to many, a terrific dad, loving husband and always kind. His favorite pastime was helping others.He is survived by six adorable grandbabies, Yuliana, Yosophy (Jeff and Marlen), Katie, Benjamin and Scotty (Jeana and Chad), and Akari (Jamie and Kayoko); wife, Terri; four children; four brothers, and his mom.