Dean R. Paul



December 20, 1918 - June 2, 2020



Dean Rodger Paul, longtime resident of Grand Junction, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 101 years and six months.



Dean was a WWII veteran, serving in four campaigns, surviving the D-Day invasion and helping in the liberation of Nazi occupied France. After the war, Dean married his childhood sweetheart, Glynnis "Sue" Rose, who shared his sense of humor and his dreams. He became a professional hairstylist, winning many coveted awards in his native Toledo, Ohio and Michigan.



At the age of 46, he moved his family from Ohio to Colorado. He worked full time and graduated from Fort Lewis College. His teaching credential from Ft. Collins enabled him to teach special needs children at the Occupational Training Center. He also coached their track and field program resulting in several trips to the Denver State Championships.



In his 40's Dean also pursued other activities including drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery making, and acting in several local plays. He landed an "extras" part in the film "Avalanche" with Rock Hudson and Mia Farrow, well known movie stars of the time. He also continued his daily routine of strength building, running, and cycling. Dean loved physical activity as much as mental challenges.



Retirement saw touring Civil War battlefields, visiting Washington DC, and points East with Sue, his children and grandchildren. He practiced his golf swing and learned archery. In his 70's Dean audited classes at Mesa State well into his 90's. He gave talks about WWII at Mesa State and area high schools with original newspaper articles and photos. He also helped set up and did timing at Saturday track meets at Stocker stadium. He loved animals and fed stray and feral cats. He learned to play the piano. He continued to compete in 5k, 10k and half marathon fund raisers, taking top honors in many.



In 1999 he was awarded the Medal of the Jubilee of Liberty authorized by the Governor of Normandy, France. With typical humor Dean stated, "I felt very humbled but I think I have the strength of character to fight it".



After 66 years of marriage, Sue passed away in 2000. During this time of grief Dean was helped and encouraged by his friends. He also had two hip surgeries. Dean was still a voracious reader, lifetime student, avid bicyclist (now a stationary bike), and intentional humorist. He was known by his friends to have a quip in one pocket and a thought-provoking quote in the other. He was still a JUCO fan and lover of people. He received more than he gave while performing as Santa at local libraries and nursing homes. He enjoyed Ballroom dance lessons. He learned tap dancing at Dance Works and loved becoming the "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B" every May.



At age 88, Dean was named the 2007 Patriot of the Year for his help to veterans. He also received the 2007 Citizen of the Year Award. Many times Dean said, "This town has been so good to me." He loved Grand Junction, the people he met and friends he made here.



At age 90, Dean had a surprise birthday party. However, everyone else was surprised when Dean did his 90 non-stop push-ups.



Dean's 100th birthday party at Mesa State, arranged by his grandsons, gave friends and family a chance to get together to celebrate Dean. It was a great time to honor an enthusiastic and humorous inspiration.



Dean was proud and honored to be one of Tom Brokaw's Greatest Generation.



He was preceded in death by Sue, his wife of 66 years.



Dean is survived by his son and daughter; two grandsons, and five great-grandchildren.



The family thanks all of those whose friendship and caring have helped Dean and us in so many ways. He loved and appreciated all the times spent with his friends. We are so grateful for all your loving kindness and companionship.



Per Dean's request, there will be no services.



To leave a condolence or send your favorite memory of Dean, please send a card to 3491 Linda Vista Drive, Shingle Springs, CA 95682 or send an e-mail to counselorziegler@hotmail.com.



As Dean would say, "I wanted to be a tree surgeon, but I couldn't stand the sight of sap".



