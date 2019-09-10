Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Rigsby Strawn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Rigsby Strawn



March 9, 1956 - September 6, 2019



Debbie was born in Newark, CA, to Terri Jacket and Wayne Rigsby; her family moved to Wyoming, then settled in Colorado. She worked in the liquor industry for most of her life. Debbie enjoyed music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.



She passed away while at her home under the care of her family and Hospice.



Debbie is survived by her partner of 30 years, BJ Jennings; son, Dave Rigsby; daughter, Theresa Yoder; grandsons, Donavin Clark, Rahlin Rigsby, and Brenden Shupe; brother, David (Sharon) Rigsby; sister, Syndi (Scott) Potratz, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the Eagles Lodge hosted by the Womens Auxiliary 595, at 1674 US Hwy. 50 in Grand Junction, 81503 on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Debbie's honor to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

