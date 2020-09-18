Deborah Bubela
April 19, 1952 - September 10, 2020
With extreme sadness we announce the passing of Deborah Lee Bubela, loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all those whose lives she has touched, on September 10, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1952, in Collbran, CO to the late Stanley and Marguerite Long.
Debbie, beloved wife of Pat Bubela of Livingston, Texas; step-daughter of Bud Gibson; much loved mother of Michael (Rachel) Bieser of Mesa, Colorado; Renee (Scott) Stiles of Evergreen, Colorado; Shane (Sarah) Bieser of DeBeque, Colorado; Patrick (Terri) Bubela Jr. of Columbus, Texas; Kristie (Andy) Reeves of Shepherd, Texas, and Dixie of Livingston, Texas; cherished grandmother of McKayla Bieser (Tanner Bagett), Ethan Stiles, Sammie Reeves, Michael Bieser (Katrina Lang), Andrew Reeves, Luke Stiles, Sydney Stiles, Kymber Bieser, Jaxson Bieser, and Lincoln Bieser; great-grandmother of Walker Bagett and precious little girl on the way, and dear sister of David (Chris) Long of Collbran, Colorado, and D'Ann (Aaron) Monger of Clifton, Colorado.
Debbie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of her acquaintance. Most of all she loved her family. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
No funeral services will be held.
