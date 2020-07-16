1/1
Deborah Claire Grose
1951 - 2020
Deborah Claire Grose

April 15, 1951 - July 6, 2020

Debbie Grose, lifetime resident of Grand Junction, died July 6, 2020. She was 69.

Graveside services took place July 10, at Memorial Gardens, with family and friends in attendance.

She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on April 15, 1951. Her first husband was Ersel E. Reid, Jr. They had two children and were later divorced. She was an excellent thoroughbred trainer and had a ranch to conduct such maneuvers on. In the mid '80s she would work at United Wholesale Grocers. The '90s would see her with work in real-estate, jewelry sales, and freelance writing.

Debbie would befriend everyone she met. She enjoyed and surrounded herself in the company of others, always encouraging people to be their true selves. Some of the organizations she belonged to were the United States Equestrian Team (USET), PEO Sisters, chapter DY, River City Singles, and the ASPCA. A favorite pastime was dancing to country and western music, and she would always be dressed appropriately.

Debbie is survived by her sons, Aaron of Englewood, and Sean of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Landin, Mason, and Daxten, and cousin, Trudi.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard E. Grose, who passed in 2000; mother, Dorothy C. Penberthy; father, Claud D. Smith, Jr.; step-mother, Ruth P. Smith, and brother, Randy Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 or www.hopewestco.org.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
