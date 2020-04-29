Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lee Bonzek. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Lee Bonzek



January 21, 1954 - April 26, 2020



Deb was born in Delta, Colorado, the baby of the family and described her early life as a "story book childhood." She graduated from Delta High School in 1972. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Western State College in just three years with a dual major in art and education.



She worked at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel for over ten years and became their youngest-ever Art Director. Deb created Dream Bee Publications that printed several editions of her Snow Flake books and other projects.



Deb wanted to share her love of art and help others express their inner beauty and feelings through art forms. She taught art and journalism at Fruita Monument High School from 1987-2001. She transferred to Grand Mesa Middle School in 2001 and retired in May 2005.



One of her greatest joys was having former students bump into her and express how she had been such a wonderful influence in their lives. She lived her life, and taught her students by her favorite motto (W. Somerset Maugham): "It's a very funny thing about life: if you refuse to accept anything but the best, you very often get it." Anyone who got to know Deb could not help but fall in love with such a beautiful and honest spirit.



She met her darlin' Henry Bonzek, in 1981. They were married in 1982 and together built their adobe dream home in 1991. They enjoyed traveling to visit his folks in Florida, many excursions around Colorado, and two memorable trips to Europe. They always loved their annual trips to Leadville for Boom Days and Cedaredge for the Apple Festival.



Deb was always busy working on art projects in so many different mediums. She filled many notebooks with songs and poetry. She was devoted to gardening, reading, and contemplating the metaphysical. She enjoyed getting together with her many, many friends for nature walks, dining, discussion, and good wine. She loved the old time country music and relished hikes in the mountains with Henry and friends. She instigated and delighted in family reunions (held each year for a week in places all over the West until mother Lola could no longer attend). She loved to debate and spar with fellow Mensa members (online). She was even known to occasionally drop a nickel in a slot machine with friends and family.



Deb was preceded in death by father, Dave Bangert (1979); mother, Lola Myers Bangert (2017); brothers, Lawrence Duane Bangert (2017) and Larry David Banger (1957); sister, Karen Roberts (2012); sister-in-law, Molly-Jayne Bangert (2016, Buck's wife), and nephew, Alan McCool (2017).



She is survived by sister, Peggy Mae (Morris McCool), Seattle; sister-in-law, Sylvia (wife of Lawrence), Reno; brothers, Cecil Douglas, Delta, and Buckley J., Cortez; Uncle Donald Myers and Aunt Iona Kearns, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Her beloved nieces and nephews include Andy McCool (Ann), Jim McCool, Jon McCool (Jeanne), all in the Seattle area; Audrey Bangert (Zac Beavers), Delta; Elizabeth Roberts (Aaron Muscle), Raleigh, NC; Ben Roberts, Raleigh, NC; David Bangert (Tina), Reno; Robert Bangert, Salida, CO; Richard Bangert (Christine), Reno; Brenda Cortez (George), Reno; Joan Terry (Steve), Elko, Nevada, and Monica McCool (wife of Alan), TN.



Deb had become the anchor of the family. Her sense of humor, her wisdom, her insight, her exuberance for life made her the one everyone turned to and counted on to always be there. She was determined that the circle be unbroken.



Deb lost her valiant and frustrating battle against a very aggressive cancer April 26 at HopeWest Hospice. She understood the true meaning of Dylan Thomas' poem for his dad. She did "not go gentle into that good night." She raged "against the dying of the light."



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send contributions in Deb's honor to HopeWest Hospice Care Center.



A celebration of Deb's life will be held when COVID-19 allows.



Debra Lee BonzekJanuary 21, 1954 - April 26, 2020Deb was born in Delta, Colorado, the baby of the family and described her early life as a "story book childhood." She graduated from Delta High School in 1972. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Western State College in just three years with a dual major in art and education.She worked at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel for over ten years and became their youngest-ever Art Director. Deb created Dream Bee Publications that printed several editions of her Snow Flake books and other projects.Deb wanted to share her love of art and help others express their inner beauty and feelings through art forms. She taught art and journalism at Fruita Monument High School from 1987-2001. She transferred to Grand Mesa Middle School in 2001 and retired in May 2005.One of her greatest joys was having former students bump into her and express how she had been such a wonderful influence in their lives. She lived her life, and taught her students by her favorite motto (W. Somerset Maugham): "It's a very funny thing about life: if you refuse to accept anything but the best, you very often get it." Anyone who got to know Deb could not help but fall in love with such a beautiful and honest spirit.She met her darlin' Henry Bonzek, in 1981. They were married in 1982 and together built their adobe dream home in 1991. They enjoyed traveling to visit his folks in Florida, many excursions around Colorado, and two memorable trips to Europe. They always loved their annual trips to Leadville for Boom Days and Cedaredge for the Apple Festival.Deb was always busy working on art projects in so many different mediums. She filled many notebooks with songs and poetry. She was devoted to gardening, reading, and contemplating the metaphysical. She enjoyed getting together with her many, many friends for nature walks, dining, discussion, and good wine. She loved the old time country music and relished hikes in the mountains with Henry and friends. She instigated and delighted in family reunions (held each year for a week in places all over the West until mother Lola could no longer attend). She loved to debate and spar with fellow Mensa members (online). She was even known to occasionally drop a nickel in a slot machine with friends and family.Deb was preceded in death by father, Dave Bangert (1979); mother, Lola Myers Bangert (2017); brothers, Lawrence Duane Bangert (2017) and Larry David Banger (1957); sister, Karen Roberts (2012); sister-in-law, Molly-Jayne Bangert (2016, Buck's wife), and nephew, Alan McCool (2017).She is survived by sister, Peggy Mae (Morris McCool), Seattle; sister-in-law, Sylvia (wife of Lawrence), Reno; brothers, Cecil Douglas, Delta, and Buckley J., Cortez; Uncle Donald Myers and Aunt Iona Kearns, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Her beloved nieces and nephews include Andy McCool (Ann), Jim McCool, Jon McCool (Jeanne), all in the Seattle area; Audrey Bangert (Zac Beavers), Delta; Elizabeth Roberts (Aaron Muscle), Raleigh, NC; Ben Roberts, Raleigh, NC; David Bangert (Tina), Reno; Robert Bangert, Salida, CO; Richard Bangert (Christine), Reno; Brenda Cortez (George), Reno; Joan Terry (Steve), Elko, Nevada, and Monica McCool (wife of Alan), TN.Deb had become the anchor of the family. Her sense of humor, her wisdom, her insight, her exuberance for life made her the one everyone turned to and counted on to always be there. She was determined that the circle be unbroken.Deb lost her valiant and frustrating battle against a very aggressive cancer April 26 at HopeWest Hospice. She understood the true meaning of Dylan Thomas' poem for his dad. She did "not go gentle into that good night." She raged "against the dying of the light."In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send contributions in Deb's honor to HopeWest Hospice Care Center.A celebration of Deb's life will be held when COVID-19 allows. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close