Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Tucker. View Sign

Debra A. Tucker

November 16, 1956 - February 20, 2019

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the heavens were blessed by another angel. Debra A. Tucker quietly passed at HopeWest Hospice with her dearest friend by her side.

A quiet heroine, Debra used her courage to face and overcome numerous challenges, always continuing to educate herself and grow in strength and wisdom. She shared her compassion with others, supporting and caring for those in need. Her love of animals was beautiful to see, and her beloved German Shepherd, Frau, was loyally by her side for most of her journey.

Debra is survived by brothers, Larry Tucker, in Oxford, NY; Richard Tucker, in Huges Springs, TX; John Claude Tucker, in Endicott, NY, and Gary Tucker in Lake Wylie, SC, and two nieces, Tara Russell, and Camille Russell-Otis.

Debra's light will always shine.

