Debra A. Tucker
November 16, 1956 - February 20, 2019
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the heavens were blessed by another angel. Debra A. Tucker quietly passed at HopeWest Hospice with her dearest friend by her side.
A quiet heroine, Debra used her courage to face and overcome numerous challenges, always continuing to educate herself and grow in strength and wisdom. She shared her compassion with others, supporting and caring for those in need. Her love of animals was beautiful to see, and her beloved German Shepherd, Frau, was loyally by her side for most of her journey.
Debra is survived by brothers, Larry Tucker, in Oxford, NY; Richard Tucker, in Huges Springs, TX; John Claude Tucker, in Endicott, NY, and Gary Tucker in Lake Wylie, SC, and two nieces, Tara Russell, and Camille Russell-Otis.
Debra's light will always shine.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019