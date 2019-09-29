Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert R. Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Delbert "Bill" R. Reed



July 6, 1925 - September 12, 2019



Delbert R. "Bill" Reed, 94, happily entered his heavenly home on September 12, 2019, while in his home surrounded by close family and his good friend, Frank.



Delbert was born July 6, 1925, near St. John, KS, to Ova and Albert Reed. After moving to St. John during early adulthood he met and subsequently married Joy Maddux on June 6, 1948, and their marriage flourished for over 68 years until Joy's death in December, 2016. Delbert was a member of two Baptist Churches; Trinity Baptist in Hoisington, KS, where he served as a deacon for over 50 years, then transferring to Cedar Pointe Baptist after re-locating to Wichita in October 2000.



Delbert was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters, and two brothers. He is survived by sister, Alberta Lane of Marlow, OK; daughter, Patricia Hadley, and husband, Curtis, of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter, Meredith Hadley-Thornhill (Zachary), and great-grandchildren, Sophie and Stella, all of Fruita, CO. Delbert is also survived by son, Mike Reed, and wife, Karen; granddaughter, Crystal Reed (Brenton Dube); great-grandchildren, Allie and Kason; and grandson, Jordan Reed, all of Wichita.



A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ascension Senior Living - Georgetown, 1655 S. Georgetown, Wichita, KS 67218. Family requests the wearing of your casual patriotic attire to honor Delbert's service in the United States Army and his love for our country. Delbert's favorite dessert, pie and ice cream, will be enjoyed by all.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Park Cemetery located one mile north of St. John, KS, on east side of highway 281. Pastor David Benavides of Harry Hynes Hospice will officiate both services.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials in Delbert Reed's name to Ascension Senior Living - Georgetown or to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.



Please see full obituary at

