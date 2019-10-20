Della Gutierrez
July 25, 1946 - October 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Della Gutierrez, born in Zacatecas, Mexico July 25, 1946.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Rosales and Concepcion Zambrano; son, Jason Gutierrez, and husband, Jose Gutierrez.
She leaves behind her beloved family, Michael (Tanya) Montoya, Marie Montoya, Vicente (Cecilia) Gutierrez, Anthony (Mary) Gutierrez, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed many activities, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She held our hands and held our hearts, she kept our dreams and gave her advice. She was our world, God's gift to all of us. Thank you for the laughter, thank you for life's lessons, thank you for showing us through your example how to live our lives with dignity and respect. We will miss you in our lives.
Viewing and Rosary will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, October 23 from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019