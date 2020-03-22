Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Jean "Dee" Crane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Delores "Dee" Jean Crane



August 20, 1936 - March 13, 2020



Delores "Dee" Jean Crane, 83, of Whitewater, passed away at her home on Friday, March 13, 2020.



Dee was born on August 20, 1936, in Denver, Colorado and moved to Grand Junction in 1952. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and received her teaching degree from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas and her Master's Degree from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.



Dee was a well-known and admired retired elementary school teacher and principal for 48 years in School District 51, her last position being Principal of Taylor Elementary School in Palisade, Colorado for 36 of those years. After retiring, she was a substitute teacher and volunteer at Taylor for ten more years.



Dee was a servant in the best sense of the word. Her life was spent making others a better version of themselves. She was a cowgirl at heart who was most comfortable in a pair of jeans. The Grand Mesa was her little slice of heaven and she knew it like the back of her hand. All animals knew they were safe on her property and used it as their personal playground, much to Dee's delight. Teaching children was her absolute joy.



She is survived by her sister, Carole Kniffy Hamilton (Larry); nephew, John McConnaughey and great-niece, Nakayla McConnaughey, of Morehead City, North Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crane; mother, Olive Kniffen; and step-father, Charles Kniffen.



The family would like to thank her loyal friend, Irene Binggeli, and faithful caregiver, Mari Wozniak, for their continuous devotion to her care.



A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction, CO 81502.



Delores "Dee" Jean CraneAugust 20, 1936 - March 13, 2020Delores "Dee" Jean Crane, 83, of Whitewater, passed away at her home on Friday, March 13, 2020.Dee was born on August 20, 1936, in Denver, Colorado and moved to Grand Junction in 1952. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and received her teaching degree from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas and her Master's Degree from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.Dee was a well-known and admired retired elementary school teacher and principal for 48 years in School District 51, her last position being Principal of Taylor Elementary School in Palisade, Colorado for 36 of those years. After retiring, she was a substitute teacher and volunteer at Taylor for ten more years.Dee was a servant in the best sense of the word. Her life was spent making others a better version of themselves. She was a cowgirl at heart who was most comfortable in a pair of jeans. The Grand Mesa was her little slice of heaven and she knew it like the back of her hand. All animals knew they were safe on her property and used it as their personal playground, much to Dee's delight. Teaching children was her absolute joy.She is survived by her sister, Carole Kniffy Hamilton (Larry); nephew, John McConnaughey and great-niece, Nakayla McConnaughey, of Morehead City, North Carolina.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crane; mother, Olive Kniffen; and step-father, Charles Kniffen.The family would like to thank her loyal friend, Irene Binggeli, and faithful caregiver, Mari Wozniak, for their continuous devotion to her care.A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction, CO 81502. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close