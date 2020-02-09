Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Marie "Lorie" (Rosa) Eckman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Delores "Lorie" Marie (Rosa) Eckman



June 27, 1946 - February 6, 2020



Delores "Lorie" Marie (Rosa) Eckman, age 73, passed away on February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Lorie was born June 27, 1946, in Dunedin, Florida. She was the daughter of Oswald and Rachel Rosa. She graduated from Palisade High School in 1964.



Lorie was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed being a greeter on Sundays before Mass. The catholic church held a special place in Lorie's heart as she felt at home and was comforted by the parish.



Lorie was an incredibly strong woman who overcame many challenges in life. She was devoted to taking care of her children and grandchildren. Lorie enjoyed flowers, cooking and big family gatherings. She loved her annual cabining trips with "The Girls" and her monthly luncheons with her PHS classmates. She was even featured as a trophy girl in Hot Rod magazine in the 1960's.



Lorie is preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Rachel Rosa and her special daughter Kendra Kay Melkus.



Lorie is survived by her brother, Chuck Rosa; sons, Mick (Brooke) Melkus, and Jason (Colleen) Eckman; granddaughters, Carrie and Reagan Melkus; grandsons, Vinnie and Hank Melkus, Tadd (Lacey) Bertram, Justin Bertram, and eight great-grandchildren.



A rosary will be recited February 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction Colorado.



