Dennis Haptonstall

January 11, 1948 - March 3, 2019

Dennis Glenn Haptonstall passed away at his home March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 11, 1948, in Delta, Colorado to Chester and Lois Haptonstall. Dennis graduated from Delta High School in 1966, and married Judy Logan on February 18, 1967. They had two children, Ken and Denise. He began working for the Colorado Department of Transportation in 1966. During his more than 37 year career with CDOT, Dennis worked in Greeley, Glenwood Springs, and Grand Junction. He retired in 2003.

Dennis and his second wife, Tammie, moved to their home on Orchard Mesa in 2002. Together they enjoyed farming, gardening, tending fruit trees and entertaining friends and family. Dennis was incredibly adept at crossword puzzles and enjoyed reading. His many dogs over the years also brought him great joy.

He was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, and especially boating at Lake Powell. He loved spending time at the lake with his children, grandchildren and many friends. He also loved watching his children and grandchildren perform in various extracurricular activities and was very proud of all of their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by parents, Chet and Lois, and brother, Gary Haptonstall. Survivors include his wife, Tammie; children, Ken (Gretchen) Haptonstall of Grand Junction and Denise (Thad) Greene of New Castle; his first wife, Judy Haptonstall of New Castle, and grandchildren, Tucker and Booker Haptonstall and Cassie and Jackson Greene. Surviving siblings include brothers, Emmett Haptonstall of Grand Junction; Ray (Darla) Haptonstall of Delta, and sisters, Carol (Russ) Foley of Aurora and Lora Olbert of Delta.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Grand Junction at Chipeta Golf Course Clubhouse on Friday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO, 81506.

