Dennis James AllenMay 21, 1952 - June 1, 2020Dennis James Allen, age 68, died peacefully on June 1, 2020. He died at his home in Glade Park, CO, after a long illness.Dennis had deep roots in the Grand Valley. His grandparents homesteaded on the Redlands. His mother ran a private kindergarten for many years and his father was an engineer on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.Dennis attended Grand Junction High School where he played tuba in the marching band and was the Drum Major in his Senior year. He played on the basketball team. He participated in Civil Air Patrol and loved to fly. He worked at KQIL radio as an announcer.Dennis joined the Air Force in 1970, was based in Anchorage, Alaska after brief duty in Vietnam. He attended Mesa State College and Colorado State University. Dennis completed a degree in Industrial Hygiene.Dennis had many fascinating jobs; he was the safety officer at the uranium mine in Tickaboo, UT. He worked on the Exxon Valdez clean-up. He worked for Raytheon and Micron. Returning to Colorado in 2003, he consulted for the Forest Service, Shaw Construction, the Dept of Energy and the VA. He was devoted to the health and safety of workers.Dennis was most of all in love with the mountains. He was an avid skier and mountain climber. He finished 36 of the Fourteeners, climbed Mt. McKinley in California and peaks in Alaska. Dennis was enamored with animals; he owned many dogs, cats, horses and goats. They in turn were in thrall to him. Dennis' hobby was model railroading.Dennis is survived by his wife, Leah Lamb; children, Seth (Kristin) and Cierra Allen; sister, Carole Ann Strobl; uncle, Milt Cass (Mary); step-children, Cooper John Dunston (Molly), HK Dunston (Thor Simon), and Kirin Stryker (Lev); granddaughters, Ada Simon, Nola Stryker, and Phenix Allen, and nephews, Michael and Mark Strobl and their families.Our family would particularly like to remember the staff of Grand Valley Oncology and HopeWest Hospice who were so important to Dennis during his illness. Our deepest thanks to Dan O'Brien, Eric Pace, Amanda Stanley, and Mary Ellen Ireland, who assisted him in his final days.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HopeWest or Community Hospital Foundation.