Dennis Lane Woodrich



November 26, 1939 - August 16, 2019



Dennis Lane Woodrich, age 79, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 16, 2019, in the Grand Junction VA Hospital.



He was a musician and music composer. Born in Oklahoma City, OK to Ercie Orvin W. and Lora Mae Derby on November 26, 1939, they moved to Calusa, CA when Dennis was two. He grew up in Calusa and Auburn. At 17, he left high school to join the Navy, and served for six years. The Navy took him on many journeys. He cherished The Navy School of Music in Washington, DC the most, where he spent 13 months as bugler at Arlington Cemetery.



After his military experience, he went on to pursue his education and music career with many great successes along the way. He was a successful producer/arranger/bassist in Hollywood for several different groups, most notably the Righteous Brothers with whom he did several albums, including the hit single "Unchained Melody."



He was more driven to pursue his true passion, music composition. He graduated with a BA from UCI and a Masters Degree in music composition from UCSD. All during this time he continued to play gigs and take on producing/arranging projects. In 1980 he took a position at Mesa College as Professor of Music Theory and Composition. His extensive experience in Jazz and Popular music also led him to mentor many students and others along the way. His kindness and sense of encouragement was so unique, he had the ability to push one to levels they didn't know they could reach.



He spent the last 15+ years of his life focusing on his composing and playing Jazz music with his wife of 36 years and loving his family!



Survivors include his cherished wife and best friend, Michelle Woodrich of Grand Junction; daughter, Alexis Woodrich of MA; son, Lane (Lindsay) Woodrich of NC; brothers, Tom (Bonnie) Woodrich of WA, and Alan Woodrich of CA; grandchildren, Erika, Halle, Ethan, and Matthew; and numerous others who love and will miss him.



