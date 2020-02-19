Dennis Michael Delay
February 20, 1951 - February 14, 2020
Dennis was born to Joe and Grace Delay in Arlington, MA. He began his Marine Corps career back in the days when the Judge said, "Military or Jail"? Thus began 26 years of service to our country. After his Marine Corps retirement, Sgt. Major Delay finished his degree in the Mental Health Field at MSC. For several years he was an instructor teaching mental health workers how to safely help mental health clients. He is lucky to have worked in fields where he felt he was making a difference, not only in his life, but in the lives of the clients he served.
Sgt. Major Delay was all about family; his family was so important to him. Every one of his grandchildren had to go on the dreaded "Death March up Dominguez Canyon" with him as the leader. They were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when they began. Coming back...not so much.
He also volunteered for the Military Honor Guard, something he was very proud of being a part.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Dick; children, Maura, Josh, Michelle, and Cathy - and oh, he did love us so, along with all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Thank you Sgt. Major for showing us a better life through love, caring and giving back.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020