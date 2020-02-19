Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michael Delay. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial service 1:00 PM Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Michael Delay



February 20, 1951 - February 14, 2020



Dennis was born to Joe and Grace Delay in Arlington, MA. He began his Marine Corps career back in the days when the Judge said, "Military or Jail"? Thus began 26 years of service to our country. After his Marine Corps retirement, Sgt. Major Delay finished his degree in the Mental Health Field at MSC. For several years he was an instructor teaching mental health workers how to safely help mental health clients. He is lucky to have worked in fields where he felt he was making a difference, not only in his life, but in the lives of the clients he served.



Sgt. Major Delay was all about family; his family was so important to him. Every one of his grandchildren had to go on the dreaded "Death March up Dominguez Canyon" with him as the leader. They were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when they began. Coming back...not so much.



He also volunteered for the Military Honor Guard, something he was very proud of being a part.



Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Dick; children, Maura, Josh, Michelle, and Cathy - and oh, he did love us so, along with all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



Thank you Sgt. Major for showing us a better life through love, caring and giving back.



Dennis Michael DelayFebruary 20, 1951 - February 14, 2020Dennis was born to Joe and Grace Delay in Arlington, MA. He began his Marine Corps career back in the days when the Judge said, "Military or Jail"? Thus began 26 years of service to our country. After his Marine Corps retirement, Sgt. Major Delay finished his degree in the Mental Health Field at MSC. For several years he was an instructor teaching mental health workers how to safely help mental health clients. He is lucky to have worked in fields where he felt he was making a difference, not only in his life, but in the lives of the clients he served.Sgt. Major Delay was all about family; his family was so important to him. Every one of his grandchildren had to go on the dreaded "Death March up Dominguez Canyon" with him as the leader. They were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when they began. Coming back...not so much.He also volunteered for the Military Honor Guard, something he was very proud of being a part.Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Dick; children, Maura, Josh, Michelle, and Cathy - and oh, he did love us so, along with all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A memorial service will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.Thank you Sgt. Major for showing us a better life through love, caring and giving back. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close