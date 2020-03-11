Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Susan Fischer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Susan Fischer



October 12, 1943 - March 6, 2020



Diana Susan Fischer, Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to many, left this world on Friday, March 6, 2020.



She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ronald Fischer, Sr.; their blended family of children, Sarah (Chris) Cuoco, Grand Junction; Jared Fischer, Boulder; Launa (Frank) Ford, Cortland, NE; Tiffiney Pearson, Pasco, WA, and Ron Fischer, Jr, Eagle County, as well as treasured sisters, Donna (Jerry) Henni, Clifton, and Margaret (Jeff) McDonald, Fruitvale. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren whom she cherished; two great-grandchildren (plus two on the way), and a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Elwin "Red" and Eleanor Kimmel, and brother-in-law, Jeff McDonald.



Diana, better known as Diane, and her sister Donna, were born in Grand Junction, CO on October 12, 1943. She grew up on the Mesa and in the Grand Valley, living in southern CA for a few years as a young adult, and then returning to the valley in the late 70's. She met Ron a few years later through Parents Without Partners, and they were married July 23, 1982. They made their home near the crossroads of 20 & K outside Fruita for the next 34 years, until 2016 when they "sold the farm and moved to town."



Per her wishes, graveside services will be held at the New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita on Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception at Living Water Baptist Church.



Cards and plants can be sent to the family in care of Living Water Baptist Church, 1822 J 3/10 Rd., Fruita, CO 81521.



