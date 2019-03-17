Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rexach. View Sign

Diane Deane (

August 27, 1956 - December 2, 2018

Diana was born to Walt and Carol Smith in Aspen, Colorado. She was a sweet and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a teacher for many years in Grand Junction where she lived with her husband and daughter. Diana made a difference in many children's lives as well as her many friends.

She lived life to the fullest. She loved being outside enjoying hiking, cross country skiing, tennis and racquetball. She loved to dance and laugh and love. After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Diana still maintained a positive attitude and always managed to brighten everyone's day.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul; daughter, Lauren; sisters, Leslie Newbury of Basalt; Kris Smith and Lisa (Ken) Follett of Grand Junction, along with nieces, a nephew, an aunt and uncle and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her sweet parents, Walt and Carol Smith and nephew, Erik. Diana died peacefully surrounded by family.

Please join us in celebrating Diana on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 3 - 5:00 p.m. For location and details, please email

Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 501 Rood Avenue, Suite B, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

