Dianna K. Smith



March 28, 1967 - August 20, 2020



Dianna K. Smith passed away on August 20, 2020, with loved ones by her side.



She was born March 28, 1967, to Charles "Chuck" and Wanda Smith. She attended District #51 schools and graduated from Grand Junction High School early, then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. Dianna then enlisted in the United States Air Force.



After leaving the Air Force, she spent 35 years working for the Air Force Department of Defense Contractor. She was a System Engineer 3 at the time of her death.



Dianna had many interests. She participated in rodeo, horse shows and 4-H. She earned many badges and won many awards. Dianna also attended Nascar races. Her love for animals motivated her to give many animals good homes.



She leaves behind her mother, Wanda Smith-Valencia; brother, Glenn (Nancy) Smith; significant other, Chad Beck, and her much loved animals.



Dianna's father, Charles "Chuck" Smith preceded her in death.



Per her request, all contributions may be made in Dianna's honor to the Humane Society of your choice.



Services, with military honors were held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.



