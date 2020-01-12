Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick Earl Atkinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dick Earl Atkinson



April 11, 1955 - December 31, 2019



Dick Earl Atkinson, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.



Born April 11, 1955, in the Grand Valley to the late Dick and Velma (Drake) Atkinson he was a respected and loyal lead maintenance technician for the Grand Junction Housing Authority before he retired in May 2018. In his spare time Dick was an avid reader, enjoyed rebuilding and tinkering with things, fixing and reprogramming computers and going to the shooting range.



Dick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roberta Atkinson; daughters, Lynneia Atkinson and Shasta (Brian) Kellerby; sister, Dixie (Ron) Cloyd, and grandchildren, Kylie and Kyler Kellerby and Anelise and Dominick Fragomene. Dick was a dedicated husband, amazing father, loving grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Affordable Memorial Care in Clifton with a celebration of life to immediately follow.



Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care.



Dick Earl AtkinsonApril 11, 1955 - December 31, 2019Dick Earl Atkinson, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.Born April 11, 1955, in the Grand Valley to the late Dick and Velma (Drake) Atkinson he was a respected and loyal lead maintenance technician for the Grand Junction Housing Authority before he retired in May 2018. In his spare time Dick was an avid reader, enjoyed rebuilding and tinkering with things, fixing and reprogramming computers and going to the shooting range.Dick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roberta Atkinson; daughters, Lynneia Atkinson and Shasta (Brian) Kellerby; sister, Dixie (Ron) Cloyd, and grandchildren, Kylie and Kyler Kellerby and Anelise and Dominick Fragomene. Dick was a dedicated husband, amazing father, loving grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Affordable Memorial Care in Clifton with a celebration of life to immediately follow.Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close