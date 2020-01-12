Dick Earl Atkinson
April 11, 1955 - December 31, 2019
Dick Earl Atkinson, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born April 11, 1955, in the Grand Valley to the late Dick and Velma (Drake) Atkinson he was a respected and loyal lead maintenance technician for the Grand Junction Housing Authority before he retired in May 2018. In his spare time Dick was an avid reader, enjoyed rebuilding and tinkering with things, fixing and reprogramming computers and going to the shooting range.
Dick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roberta Atkinson; daughters, Lynneia Atkinson and Shasta (Brian) Kellerby; sister, Dixie (Ron) Cloyd, and grandchildren, Kylie and Kyler Kellerby and Anelise and Dominick Fragomene. Dick was a dedicated husband, amazing father, loving grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Affordable Memorial Care in Clifton with a celebration of life to immediately follow.
Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020