Dolores, 94, passed away in Thornton, Colorado on June 22, 2019. She is survived by her children, Steve (Susan) and Brian (Juanita); grandchildren, Wesley (Carlotta) and Cori; and 2 great grandchildren. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Wes. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:30am at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3141 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, Colorado 80031. Please share your memories of Dolores and condolences with her family by visiting www.HoranCares.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 7, 2019