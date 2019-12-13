Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Valentino Gobbo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Valentino Gobbo



December 2, 1934 - December 4, 2019



Don Valentino Gobbo, 85, was born December 2, 1934, in Grand Junction, CO to Louie Ubalto Gobbo and Mary Dorcas (Denton) Gobbo. He went to rest with the Lord on December 4, 2019.



He married Norma (Pollock) Gobbo on April 21, 1955. To their union were born Donna Jean Lake, Grand Junction, CO; Karen Sue (Ken) Sprague, Fruita, CO, and Cindy Lou (Orrin) Moon, Silt, CO.



Don was raised in the Appleton community on the family farm and ranch. When he was six, he was operating tractors, and at 12 years old, he started running the caterpillar, where his love for construction equipment began.



In 1961, he left the farm and ranch and went out to further his love of construction work. He worked on Cochatopa, Berthoud and Hagerman passes and all around the state of Colorado, rebuilding roads, power lines, right of ways and everything else in between. His construction work also took him to New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah. Don is the last of the elite group of old time "catskinners" of his era in this valley.



In 1965, he returned to the farm and ranch to work with his three cousins, three uncles and father, forming Gobbo Land and Livestock. He was responsible for building the lakes, ponds, ditches, roads and fence right-of-ways on our Pinyon Mesa and Glade Park properties.



In 1972, the fathers retired and the four cousins formed Gobbo Farms, who were famous for their apples, pears, peaches, corn, carrots, squash (Gerber baby food), sugar beets, onions, alfalfa hay, grains, sheep and cattle.



For more than 30 years, Don played an instrumental part in the BLM in their fight against wildfires, in which his expertise on equipment helped immensely.



Don was a member of the Moose Lodge #270 and the Elks Lodge #575. He was also a charter member of the Snow Skippers Snowmobile Club. He and Norma taught country and western swing dancing, and he was a member of Connis' Star Dancers, performing around the state.



Don is survived by his wife, Norma; daughters; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Evans; brothers-in-law, Robert (Veva) Pollock and Walt (Patsy) Pollock; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice in Don's name.



Rosary will be recited tonight, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 1:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Point Cemetery.



