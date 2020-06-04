Donald DobeyApril 19, 1933 - June 2, 2020Donald was born in Maysville, Illinois, on April 19, 1933, and passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at his home in Clifton, Colorado.Donald was a loving husband for almost 60 wonderful years, a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Some of the biggest passions in his life was fishing with his close friends, Freddie, Joe, Vince, Ed , and Earl, and anyone else that had a fishing pole and if you didn't have one, he had one for you.He had ten siblings; nine of which preceded him in death, Corrine, Evelyn, Doris, Charles, Darlene, Eugene, Virden, Glenna, and Roselle, and one surviving sibling, Lucille Powers. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Donna, and son, Kenneth; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer, Donny, and Jason, and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Anora, and Osiris.Donald spent most of his professional career working for United Companies where he met an abundant amount of life long friends. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.Services will be Saturday, June 6, at Bethel Assembly of God, 2945 Orchard Ave., at 10:00 a.m.