Donald Dobey
1933 - 2020
Donald Dobey

April 19, 1933 - June 2, 2020

Donald was born in Maysville, Illinois, on April 19, 1933, and passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at his home in Clifton, Colorado.

Donald was a loving husband for almost 60 wonderful years, a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Some of the biggest passions in his life was fishing with his close friends, Freddie, Joe, Vince, Ed , and Earl, and anyone else that had a fishing pole and if you didn't have one, he had one for you.

He had ten siblings; nine of which preceded him in death, Corrine, Evelyn, Doris, Charles, Darlene, Eugene, Virden, Glenna, and Roselle, and one surviving sibling, Lucille Powers. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Donna, and son, Kenneth; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer, Donny, and Jason, and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Anora, and Osiris.

Donald spent most of his professional career working for United Companies where he met an abundant amount of life long friends. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.

Services will be Saturday, June 6, at Bethel Assembly of God, 2945 Orchard Ave., at 10:00 a.m.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Bethel Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc
904 N 7Th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
(970) 255-8888
