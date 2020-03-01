Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Earl "Barney" Brendlinger. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Emmanuel Baptist Church Interment 1:00 PM Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Barney" Earl Brendlinger



August 20, 1932 - February 23, 2020



Donald E. Brendlinger, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Don passed peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, CO, after a short illness.



He was born to Joseph Earl and Barbara Merle (Eatman) Brendlinger on August 20, 1932, in Denver, CO.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Johnson; sons, John and Mark; granddaughter, Cherie Brendlinger, and great-grandson, Carson Clinkenbeard.



Donald was a veteran of the



Donald is survived by daughters, Shanon (Eldon) Clinkenbeard of Eckert, CO; Shaun (Tracy) Leach of Fruita, CO, and Sharon (Steve) Hulsey of Austin, CO; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, D Road and 32 5/8 Road, on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



Donations to HopeWest Hospice, in lieu of flowers.

Donald "Barney" Earl BrendlingerAugust 20, 1932 - February 23, 2020Donald E. Brendlinger, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Don passed peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, CO, after a short illness.He was born to Joseph Earl and Barbara Merle (Eatman) Brendlinger on August 20, 1932, in Denver, CO.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Johnson; sons, John and Mark; granddaughter, Cherie Brendlinger, and great-grandson, Carson Clinkenbeard.Donald was a veteran of the Korean War in the US Army. Upon returning home, he married Margaret "Peggy" Irene Chapman and worked in construction in Denver, CO. They had two sons, John and Mark. After moving to Costa Mesa, CA, with his second wife, Nina (Hubbard), he went into boat building. He became a master yacht builder, working for companies such as Columbia Yachts, and Islander Yachts, in California. He was very well respected in his profession. Don retired from Valiant Yachts in Whitesboro, TX, before returning to Colorado to enjoy spending time with his children and grandchildren.Donald is survived by daughters, Shanon (Eldon) Clinkenbeard of Eckert, CO; Shaun (Tracy) Leach of Fruita, CO, and Sharon (Steve) Hulsey of Austin, CO; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, D Road and 32 5/8 Road, on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.Donations to HopeWest Hospice, in lieu of flowers. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close