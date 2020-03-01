Donald "Barney" Earl Brendlinger
August 20, 1932 - February 23, 2020
Donald E. Brendlinger, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Don passed peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, CO, after a short illness.
He was born to Joseph Earl and Barbara Merle (Eatman) Brendlinger on August 20, 1932, in Denver, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Johnson; sons, John and Mark; granddaughter, Cherie Brendlinger, and great-grandson, Carson Clinkenbeard.
Donald was a veteran of the Korean War in the US Army. Upon returning home, he married Margaret "Peggy" Irene Chapman and worked in construction in Denver, CO. They had two sons, John and Mark. After moving to Costa Mesa, CA, with his second wife, Nina (Hubbard), he went into boat building. He became a master yacht builder, working for companies such as Columbia Yachts, and Islander Yachts, in California. He was very well respected in his profession. Don retired from Valiant Yachts in Whitesboro, TX, before returning to Colorado to enjoy spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Donald is survived by daughters, Shanon (Eldon) Clinkenbeard of Eckert, CO; Shaun (Tracy) Leach of Fruita, CO, and Sharon (Steve) Hulsey of Austin, CO; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, D Road and 32 5/8 Road, on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Donations to HopeWest Hospice, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020