Donald Foster

November 14, 1921 - February 26, 2019

Donald Eugene Foster was born November 14, 1921, in York Nebraska. He grew up with his parents, Clarence and Anna Teinert Foster and his older sister, Eleanor on their farm. As an adult, potato soup reminded him of his childhood, because they had so much of it during the Depression. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he met Rachael McCray, his future wife.

December 7, 1941 changed his life. He joined the Marines because that's where all the action was going to be, but later realized how lucky he was to have been transferred to the US Navy. He served as an officer on an LSC ship in the Pacific.

Returning to Nebraska, he married Rachael June 16, 1946, on a day so hot the candles melted in the church. Their first child, Nelda, was born in Nebraska. In 1950 they moved to Pueblo, Colorado where Don was a loan officer for a bank. Their son, Curtis, was born in Pueblo. When a better job was offered at the First National Bank in Greeley, Colorado, they moved again. Their final move was to Paonia, Colorado in 1959 when Don became an officer in the First National Bank. Their son, Grant, was born in Paonia. Eventually, with the support of many friends, Don started his own bank, Paonia State Bank.

Don loved Paonia. Some of his happiest times were up in the mountains on horseback or scaring passengers on narrow jeep trails. He volunteered with Boy Scouts and helped create a Gun club and range for kids focused on gun safety. He was active in the Paonia Rotary Club, giving that up only when he moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.

His wife, Rachael, preceded him in death, in 2003. After some time, he chose to share his life with Esther Margonis. Esther encouraged him to hike, and in their 80's they hiked into Havasu Falls and back out at the Grand Canyon. They divided their time between Paonia and Grand Junction until Don moved to Grand Junction permanently. Don celebrated his 97th birthday this past November with family and friends. He enjoyed nature, travel, the view from his porch in Paonia and cherished the Navy ship reunions.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachael, and granddaughter, Danielle Foster. He is survived by daughter, Nelda (John) Brangwin of Bellevue, WA; son, Curtis of Paonia, and Grant (Jet) Foster of Grand Junction.

Interment of cremated remains will be in the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Grand Junction. A private family memorial will be held.

Memorial donations can be made to The Paonia Rotary Club, PO Box 1543, Paonia, CO 81428 or HopeWest Hospice (https://www.hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts).

