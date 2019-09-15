Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Glen Gore. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Canyon View Vineyard Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Glen Gore



July 28, 1934 - September 9, 2019



Donald Glen Gore was born July 28, 1934, to Glen Edward Gore and Laura Rebecca Brown Gore at Mrs. Combs Maternity Home in Grand Junction, Colorado. He and his twin sister, Doris, were taken home to the log cabin on Glade Park where the family lived for the next 14 years. His mother didn't know she was expecting twins and they were born on her birthday.



His father was a sheep rancher and his mother was a school teacher on Glade Park. He attended the Pipeline School through the eighth grade. In 1948, the family moved to the Redlands so the children could attend high school. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1952 where he played football and was on the wrestling team. He was offered a scholarship to Mesa College, but instead went to work on the family ranch - which at the time, was raising both sheep and cattle. He enjoyed being a rodeo cowboy in his younger days.



On February 20, 1955, he married Shirley Kay Hollandsworth. They lived on the Redlands for two years before moving back to Glade Park where Gore & Son had purchased the bulk of the S Cross Ranch to add to their holdings. The ranch later became Gore Livestock, Inc. The ranch has been in the family for 92 years and is now run by their son, Warren. Don had been President of Gore Livestock, Inc. for over 35 years. He was a member of the Mesa County Cattlemen's Association for over 50 years and was honored as the Mesa County Stockman of the Year in 2009. He also served as President and Secretary of the Mesa County Woolgrowers Association, in addition to the Board of Directors. He was President of the Pinyon Mesa Stockmen's Association, Treasurer of the Pinyon Mesa Trappers Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Mesa County Farm Bureau. He also served on the first Board of Directors of Glade Park Community Services and was instrumental in getting the Pipeline School building moved to its present location to keep it from being demolished.



In 2004, Don and his son, Warren, received the Landowner of the Year Runner-Up Award presented by the Colorado Division of Wildlife and the Colorado Wildlife Commission at the annual National Western Stock Show in Denver. This was given on behalf of their work in preserving wildlife habitat on the family ranch, particularly the Gunnison Sage Grouse and Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout in Payne Creek.



Don enjoyed working the ranch, as well as hunting and snowmobiling, especially to the family cabin on Pinyon Mesa in the winter, riding 4-wheelers and his tote gote, square dancing, and traveling when the ranch life permitted. He had been to all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico, as well as a Denver Broncos cruise to the Bahamas. He and Shirley especially enjoyed cruises. He was a NASCAR, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan.



Don and Shirley moved to the Redlands in 2015, when Don started showing signs of dementia. He also suffered a stroke in 2015. He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Shirley, and their children, Carol Ann of Grand Junction; Warren Donald (Gretchen) of Glade Park, and Kerry Kay of Grand Junction. He is also survived by twin sister, Doris Ruth McFry of New Castle, Colorado, and grandchildren, Hilary Kay Gore of Torrington, Wyoming; Madeline Anne Gore of Alameda, California; Marshall Warren Gore (Ensign-U.S. Navy) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Taylor Noelle Elmberger of Grand Junction. He was preceded in death by son, Darrell Glen Gore, and sisters, Mary Louise Workman and Marilyn Jean Burchett.



The family would like to thank the staff at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care Center and HopeWest for their excellent care during the past 17 months.



Services will be held at Canyon View Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2232 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.



