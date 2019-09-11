Donald H. Merrill
June 15, 1937 - September 5, 2019
Donald H. Merrill, 82, passed away September 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at HopeWest after a struggle with lung cancer.
He was born June 15, 1937, in Burlington, Vermont.
He is preceded in death by son, Robert "Bobby" Merrill and great-granddaughter, Juliette Romero.
He served in the Air Force from April 1, 1957 to December 29, 1962. After discharge, he went to work at Climax Moly Mine for 23 years. There, he married his wife of 52 years in 1966. The couple had two children, Debbie and Bobby. In 1987 he moved to Elko, Nevada to work at Newmont Gold Mine for 12 years. He retired in Grand Junction, Colorado in 2013.
Don was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witness in 1972 and served faithfully for 47 years. Don loved people, he was a full time minister and enjoyed sharing the Bible Truths with others.
He loved spending time with family and friends, camping, traveling, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Bea); daughter, Debbie (Lonnie) Hoppe; grandson, Mike (Jeanie) Romero; granddaughter, Megan (Casey) Barrett, and a sister in Vermont, Esther (Suzy) Clifford.
Don will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Services will be held Saturday, September 14, at Kingdom Hall, 3031 B 1/2 Road, at 1:00 p.m. in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019