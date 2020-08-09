Donald Lloyd DoveJuly 12, 1931 - August 5, 2020Donald L. Dove was born in Hotchkiss CO, to Elmer L. and Margaret I. Dove July 12, 1931.He attended school in Hotchkiss and graduated in 1950. He played clarinet in the high school band and was president of the Student Body his senior year. He was active in football, basketball and track. When he was a senior playing football their team took state championship, a real high light for him. He chose Western State College to go to school so he could play freshman football. At the semester he transferred to CSU in Fort Collins to finish his freshman year.Don joined the Navy in August 1951. He went to Camp Pendleton for his boot training. He served on the USS Marsh Destroyer Escort ship and received the rank of EM2 electrician. He was honorably discharged in August, 1955.Donald married Bernita A. Dunn October 2, 1954, in Long Beach, California, at the United Methodist Chapel. From this marriage they had two children, Cynthia and Russell.Donald's career was in the coal fired electric generation plants. His first job was with the Western Colorado Power & Light Company in Durango at the Power Plant for two and one half years. He transferred to the Montrose Power Plant for another two and one half years. When they started staffing the new Nucla Station owned by Colorado Ute Power & Generation Company (a new company), it was operated by Western Colorado Power and Light. He transferred to Nucla Power Station and was there for five years. He then transferred to new Hayden Power Station start up, and was there for six years. Then the company asked him to go back to Nucla Station as Plant Manager. He was there for 22 years.His hobbies were hunting, fishing and golf, water and snow skiing, traveling, camping and playing bridge and other games with family and friends.He joined the Lions Club in 1968 in Hayden, CO. The club was reorganizing and he was elected first vice president. Three months later the president moved away, which made Donald president. Just before State Convention in Durango, CO, Donald wanted to learn about what the Lions were about so he attended the convention, and afterwards they completed several projects for the city. After moving back to Nucla, CO, he organized two new Lions Cubs. He loved serving and giving back to his community in many different ways. He was District Governor 1998-1999.His most loved state and community service project was the Colorado Lions KidSight Program. He was the state co-chair of Lions KidSight vision screening. In 2004 Jack Beckfield and Don took over the State program and it is the best Lions Project today.Donald retired in 1992, and they moved to Grand Junction in 1994.He is preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Margaret Dove; brother, Orlan Dove and sister, Audrey Dailey.He is survived by wife, Bernita; daughter, Cynthia Jones of Delta, CO, and Russell Dove (Renee) of Farmington, NM; four grandsons; one granddaughter, and many great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donate to the Colorado Lions KidSight Vision Program, 8200 S. Quebec St. #A3-704 Centennial, CO 80112 or HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.Celebration of Life services will be August 13, at Redlands United Methodist Church, 9:00 a.m., and at Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Members of the church please come to the 9:00 a.m. services because of Covid-19 rules.Preferably all Lions could come to Veterans service at 11:00 a.m. because of Covid-19 rules.Redlands United Methodist Church is providing Livestream on YouTube.