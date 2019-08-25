Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Robert Jones



May 11, 1937 - August 20, 2019



Donald R. "Don" Jones died peacefully at HopeWest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was 82.



Don was born May 11, 1936, in Collbran, Colorado to the late Glenn Jones and Wanda Kiggins Jones. Don was the very last of a dying breed. He was a true cowboy in every sense of the word and he had done about everything imaginable on the back of a horse. He lived by the motto that "the best thing for the inside of a man was the outside of a horse." His love of horses and the ranching/farming way of life was instilled in him as a very young boy. Even though he grew up within the confines of the city of Grand Junction, he spent many summers on his uncle's ranch in Collbran. It was there that he began learning how to ride, rope and "spin a yarn". He soon was quite skilled at all of these.



Since he knew at a very early age that he wanted to be a cowboy, Don decided he was going to earn a living doing something the cowboy way. He literally "roped" his soon to be partner into joining him. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Woodcock, and the two embarked on a journey together at ages 17 and 18 to earn a living in the horse business. Cheryl stayed by his side all the way through to the difficult end.



After graduating from horse shoeing school at Cal Polly, San Louis Obispo in California, Don and Cheryl returned to Grand Junction and began the business of Jones Horse Shoeing. Early on, Don earned a reputation as an excellent farrier. He began specializing in therapeutic horse shoeing. His reputation grew as people brought horses from Colorado and other surrounding states.



Shortly after starting the shoeing business, Don and Cheryl started training horses. Together the family spent many hours training and showing horses locally, throughout Colorado and the neighboring states. In recognition for his contribution to the horse industry, in 2017 Don was elected to the Horseman's Hall of Fame.



Don will be greatly missed by his friends and family. His hope however was not for the things of this earth, even as much as he loved life. His hope was in the Lord Jesus Christ who he had placed his faith as a young man. It was this faith that changed him and gave him the power to persevere to the end. Even as he struggled with congestive heart failure, COPD, two broken hips, and Parkinson's disease, he never gave up. Many men would have quit. Not Don, as he always said "never ever be a quitter."



Don is survived by wife Cheryl; son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Marissa; daughter, Teri Ryan; son-in-law, Tim Ryan; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 31 at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road.



Messages of condolences may be sent to



Donald Robert JonesMay 11, 1937 - August 20, 2019Donald R. "Don" Jones died peacefully at HopeWest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was 82.Don was born May 11, 1936, in Collbran, Colorado to the late Glenn Jones and Wanda Kiggins Jones. Don was the very last of a dying breed. He was a true cowboy in every sense of the word and he had done about everything imaginable on the back of a horse. He lived by the motto that "the best thing for the inside of a man was the outside of a horse." His love of horses and the ranching/farming way of life was instilled in him as a very young boy. Even though he grew up within the confines of the city of Grand Junction, he spent many summers on his uncle's ranch in Collbran. It was there that he began learning how to ride, rope and "spin a yarn". He soon was quite skilled at all of these.Since he knew at a very early age that he wanted to be a cowboy, Don decided he was going to earn a living doing something the cowboy way. He literally "roped" his soon to be partner into joining him. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Woodcock, and the two embarked on a journey together at ages 17 and 18 to earn a living in the horse business. Cheryl stayed by his side all the way through to the difficult end.After graduating from horse shoeing school at Cal Polly, San Louis Obispo in California, Don and Cheryl returned to Grand Junction and began the business of Jones Horse Shoeing. Early on, Don earned a reputation as an excellent farrier. He began specializing in therapeutic horse shoeing. His reputation grew as people brought horses from Colorado and other surrounding states.Shortly after starting the shoeing business, Don and Cheryl started training horses. Together the family spent many hours training and showing horses locally, throughout Colorado and the neighboring states. In recognition for his contribution to the horse industry, in 2017 Don was elected to the Horseman's Hall of Fame.Don will be greatly missed by his friends and family. His hope however was not for the things of this earth, even as much as he loved life. His hope was in the Lord Jesus Christ who he had placed his faith as a young man. It was this faith that changed him and gave him the power to persevere to the end. Even as he struggled with congestive heart failure, COPD, two broken hips, and Parkinson's disease, he never gave up. Many men would have quit. Not Don, as he always said "never ever be a quitter."Don is survived by wife Cheryl; son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Marissa; daughter, Teri Ryan; son-in-law, Tim Ryan; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 31 at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road.Messages of condolences may be sent to www.martinmortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close