Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Sommers. View Sign

Donald W. Sommers

March 3, 1930 - February 6, 2019

Don passed peacefully on February 6th to join his beloved Annie, his Wheaten Terrier of 18 years, who left him in December.

Don was born in Grand Junction, where he attended school and later attended Mesa College. He served in the Army in

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Martha, and siblings, Ralph, Evelyn, Dorothy, Bob, and Betty. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan; son, Brad (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be in April at the Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations accepted at HopeWest Hospice and Roice Hurst Humane Society.

Donald W. SommersMarch 3, 1930 - February 6, 2019Don passed peacefully on February 6th to join his beloved Annie, his Wheaten Terrier of 18 years, who left him in December.Don was born in Grand Junction, where he attended school and later attended Mesa College. He served in the Army in WWII and Korea. In September of 1954, Don married the love of his life, Jan. Soon after they moved to California where Don worked for Wilson Paper, and followed his love of golf into the Golf Component business. Don and Jan enjoyed playing golf throughout the western states. The highlight of their travels was a trip to Switzerland to visit his father's birthplace. They returned to Grand Junction where he worked for Hammond Golf until he retired.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Martha, and siblings, Ralph, Evelyn, Dorothy, Bob, and Betty. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan; son, Brad (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews.Services will be in April at the Veteran's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations accepted at HopeWest Hospice and Roice Hurst Humane Society. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close