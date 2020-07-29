Donald Stucker
November 30, 1928 - July 18, 2020
Donald Earle Stucker, 91, passed away in Cedar City, Utah, on July 18, 2020. Don, son of Earle and Lydia Stucker, was born November 30, 1928, in the small Colorado mining town of Somerset where he spent his early days.
The family moved to Gallup, New Mexico around the time Don entered high school. There he won a state Golden Glove Boxing championship. The family moved back to Colorado for his senior year, and he graduated from Delta High School. He and his brother, Lyle, who was a year younger, were close companions and both played on winning football teams in Gallop and Delta. In Gallup, he was on the state championship team and in Delta, they shared the Western Slope championship.
Don started his college career at Mesa Junior College (now CMU) where he met his future wife, Dorothea (Knudsen) Stucker or Dottie. He transferred to Colorado A&M (now CSU) to be near his brother and there he received a BS in 1955. He and Dottie were married before he graduated in 1954. He later returned to college and received a second degree in Engineering from University of Utah in 1959. His mother joked that he was nearly a professional student.
Don had a long, distinguished career with the BLM starting in 1959 as a surveyor in Colorado and working his way up to become the District Engineer, first in Kanab and finally in Cedar City where he retired in 1990. One of his favorite tales was being swept away by a flash flood while surveying on the Navajo Reservation and losing the BLM equipment.
Always civic minded and active in organizations, Don was a member of Elks, Utah Pioneers, Sigma Nu Fraternity, Theta Tau, Valley Hospital Board, Retired Government Employees Association, and most notably, Lions. He particularly valued his association with the Cedar City Lions Club and served as Utah District Governor 1993-1994.
He was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in which he served in many positions. He was particularly proud of his work with the Scouts. He and Dottie served in the Minnesota Minneapolis mission in 1990.
Donald is survived by wife Dorothea; son, Lyle and his wife, Becky (Bettridge) Stucker; son, Chris and his wife, Heidi (Puffer) Stucker; sister, Sondra (Stucker) Porter; grandchildren, Brennan Stucker, Zachary Stucker, Jacey Carpenter, Alexis Cutler, Stephan Stucker, and Dylan Stucker; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Lyle who was killed in the Korean War.
A viewing will be held July 31 from 10 - 11:00 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W, Cedar City. Don will be buried in Crawford, Colorado, alongside many others of the Stucker family and a graveside service will be held there on August 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Garden Memories Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lyle Stucker Memorial Scholarship fund at Colorado State University http://giving.colostate.edu
or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.