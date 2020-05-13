Donald Wayne Hofius



April 28, 1950 - May 9, 2020



Don was born to Lawrence and Pauline (Foreman) Hofius in Columbus, OH. He attended Ohio State University. He owned and operated a sporting goods store and archery range. He also guided in Canada.



Don moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1979 and worked for Frances Construction and later, Cunningham Construction and Roche Construction. He started Hofius Construction in 1995.



Don was married to Kathy Ottman and later divorced. They had three sons, JD Brach, Christopher (Kellie), and Nick (Sam) Hofius. He had six grandchildren, Cody and Chase Brach, Michael, Mason, Addilyn, and Bentley Hofius; they were his world.



He loved drag racing, hunting, and football, and never missed a Buckeye game.



Don has a brother, David (Faye) Hofius, of Grove City, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Don is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen Hofius.



Don requested no services be held. A Celebration of his Life will be held later this summer.



A special Thank You to Hospice, and Comfort Keepers.



